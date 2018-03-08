13 companies that make luxurious all-natural perfumes

1. A Perfume Organic

It was some kind of cosmic joke that, while I sat working on this slideshow in a coffee shop, two middle-aged ladies sat down at the table next to me, filling the small space with their overpowering perfumes. Within minutes, my eyes started to water, my throat began to itch, and I couldn’t get a single breath of non-perfumed air.

Those ladies would do well to learn more about the health risks of synthetic perfumes, which contain toxic petroleum- and coal-derived synthetic chemicals, as well as countless other carcinogenic ingredients that have been linked to hormone, endocrine, and reproductive system disruptions.

The good news is that there are lots of companies and customers realizing the importance of avoiding synthetic perfumes. The following list of companies offer perfumes in various forms and strengths – solid, spray, roll-on, eau de toilette, eau de parfum, and perfume oils – that are free from the dangerous ingredients used in conventional perfumes.

Founded by Amanda Walker of New York City, this company is dedicated to providing a healthy alternative to synthetic perfumes, which are full of acetone, petroleum, and phthalates. A Perfume Organic makes its scents using safe, pure ingredients that are free from petrochemicals, solvents, dyes, alcohol, and pesticides. Perfumes are certified organic by the USDA. They are vegan and certified by PETA. All materials are sourced from domestic companies and the perfumes are made in small batches in Manhattan, NY. Packaging is minimal, recyclable, and comes embedded with flower seeds.

12 mL roll-on bottle, $65

