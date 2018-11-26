Photo: A vibrant sunrise over the Joshua trees

Our photo of the day comes from Joshua Tree National Park.

Well there's little question as to why this part of California's Joshua Tree National Park is called Panorama Heights. This technicolor sunrise was photographed by Flickr user Juniperus_scopulorum. Note the silhouettes of the park's namesake trees, which themselves were named after the story in the Bible in which Joshua reaches his hands up to the sky in prayer.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured on TreeHugger? Join the TreeHugger Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.