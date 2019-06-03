Cats are going extinct: 12 most endangered feline species

Snow Leopard

These feline species are on the verge of disappearing forever.

To bring attention to the diverse and beautiful felid species around the world that are in danger of becoming extinct, we share this gallery of species that are either currently listed as endangered or vulnerable. We hope that by learning about these amazing relatives of our well-loved domestic cats, readers will be encouraged to act to protect these species.

First up is the well-known snow leopard. This iconic cat lives in the unbelievably cold habitats of alpine and subalpine areas Central Asia and is rarely ever seen in the wild based in part because of its elusive nature and in part because there are so few left in the world. The estimated population of this endangered species is somewhere between 4,000 and 7,500 individuals.

But there are many lesser-known feline species, some that you may never have even heard of before. Click through to see them and learn more.