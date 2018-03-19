10 beautiful surreal forests fit for a fairy tale

Bewitching, bizarre, and crazy beautiful, these enchanted sylvan escapes are the stuff of dreams. A single tree alone is a majestic thing, but a throng of them together growing in the wild transforms majestic into magical. Forests cover around 30 percent of the Earth's land surface and play an integral role in the health of the planet; but they also offer a storied place of mystery and enchantment. Hardly a classic fairy tale is told without the woods as a supporting role.

While there are forests and woods of every stripe, we've gathered a few here that stand out for their uniqueness. The list is certainly not exclusive, but features some of the more curious collections of trees on the planet ... a brief walk through some of the world's dreamiest, most extraordinary woods.

1. Zhangjiajie National Forest, China

1 of 12