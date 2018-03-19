Natural Sciences
10 beautiful surreal forests fit for a fairy tale
Zhangjiajie national forest
Bewitching, bizarre, and crazy beautiful, these enchanted sylvan escapes are the stuff of dreams. A single tree alone is a majestic thing, but a throng of them together growing in the wild transforms majestic into magical. Forests cover around 30 percent of the Earth's land surface and play an integral role in the health of the planet; but they also offer a storied place of mystery and enchantment. Hardly a classic fairy tale is told without the woods as a supporting role.

While there are forests and woods of every stripe, we've gathered a few here that stand out for their uniqueness. The list is certainly not exclusive, but features some of the more curious collections of trees on the planet ... a brief walk through some of the world's dreamiest, most extraordinary woods.

1. Zhangjiajie National Forest, China

Pictured above, this wildly beautiful forest is located in Zhangjiajie City in China's northern Hunan Province. Covering an area of of nearly 12,000 acres, it is an officially recognized UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. And is it any wonder?! With a forest coverage rate of more than 98 percent, the green is punctuated with more than 8,000 pillar formations.

March 19, 2018

