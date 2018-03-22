From coops to condos, here's the latest in backyard chicken dwellings

Chickens are getting the royal treatment

Keeping chickens used to be an age-old labor mostly practiced by people in rural areas in need of cheap, attainable sustenance. My, how the times have changed. These days, having chickens in your backyard is not just sustainable sourcing, but also a status symbol (for those who can afford it). From fashionable chicken diapers to Neiman Marcus' infamous $100,000 gilded mansion, yesterday's old wooden hut just won't do.

Luxury coops are one way to communicate that not only do you love fresh eggs, but that you also love spending Benjamins on your feathered friends. Here's a roundup of the standout coops available today, ranging from super-green to super-extravagant.