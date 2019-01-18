High fiber diets are good for buildings too

A high fiber diet is good for buildings too

This is a series where I take my lectures presented as adjunct professor teaching sustainable design at Ryerson University School of Interior Design in Toronto, and distill them down to a sort of Pecha Kucha slide show of 20 slides that take about 20 seconds each to read. This was also presented recently at the Interior Design Show in Toronto.





A new report from the World Health Organization finds that "eating more fibre, found in wholegrain cereals, pasta and bread as well as nuts and pulses, will cut people’s chances of heart disease and early death."





But it isn't just people; new research is also finding that high fibre buildings are good for our planet's health, because they significantly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide that is a byproduct of our current construction methods and materials.