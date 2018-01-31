Amazon's Spheres open in Seattle



The Spheres, shown here under construction last year, don't have any desks. Instead, they are full of "40,000 individual plants; there are more than 300 plant species from more than 50 countries and almost every continent, each with an interesting story to tell." They are a hangout for Amazon employees, described by Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, John Schoettler, as "a unique gathering place where employees could collaborate and innovate together, and where the Seattle community could gather to experience biodiversity in the center of the city.”

