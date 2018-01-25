Extraordinary photos from an Antarctic expedition

The Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise is on a 3-month Antarctic expedition, supporting an international proposal for the world’s largest protected area.

The Antarctic could use some protecting, the idea of which is behind the Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary, an ocean sanctuary that would cover 1.8 million square kilometers and would be the largest protected area on the planet. The proposal for the sanctuary has been submitted by the EU and backed by the German Government. It will be considered when the Antarctic Ocean Commission convenes in October 2018.

Greenpeace International is helping the effort with a three-month expedition on their ship, the Arctic Sunrise. The team aboard is conducting scientific research, including seafloor submarine dives and sampling for plastic pollution, to highlight the urgent need for the creation of the proposed sanctuary. Footage and research will be submitted to the Antarctic Ocean Commission for both specific, localized, protection as well as strengthening proposals for marine protection in the Antarctic. And along the way, the expedition is garnering some attention with incredible images of the seafloor and the wildlife above as well, both of which you can see on the following pages. (You can get more information and add your name in support here.)

First up, an Adélie penguin colony (above)

One of the largest Adélie penguin colonies in Antarctica is situated in Hope Bay on Trinity Peninsula, which is the northernmost part of the Antarctic Peninsula. Just outside Hope Bay, the Antarctic Sound connects the Bransfield Strait to the Weddell Sea.