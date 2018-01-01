Woody Guthrie's 1942 New Year's resolutions resonate today

In which we recycle a great old New Year's post...

Mark at BoingBoing shows us Woody Guthrie's new year's resolutions for 1942. The great American folksinger (This Land is Your Land) had some that would be good for all of us today, such as Eat good-fruit- vegetables- milk and save dough, not to mention "love everybody."

It is a good time to also remember the two verses of This Land Is Your Land that are usually deleted, being too left wing and too anti-property rights:

As I went walking I saw a sign there

And on the sign it said "No Trespassing."

But on the other side it didn't say nothing,

That side was made for you and me.

and the one that really resonates this year:

In the squares of the city, In the shadow of a steeple;

By the relief office, I'd seen my people.

As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking,

Is this land made for you and me?