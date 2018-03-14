8 of the best cherry blossom viewing spots in the world

Cherry blossom lovers take note: The blossoms are in bloom and here’s where to find them.

It’s that time of year again: a brief season where thousands upon thousands of Prunus serrulata burst into blushing pink blooms found all over the world. Most of the varieties of cherry blossom trees you’ll see are specially cultivated not to produce fruit, making their primary objective to delight and inspire those with their beauty. This year, we’re skipping the obvious (like Kyoto and Washington, D.C.) to focus on the lesser-known regions (Turkey and Spain, who knew?) Here’s our list of top cities that will help you make the most out of sakura season.

(Above: Kitanomaru Park, Tokyo, Japan)