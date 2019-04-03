Corporate Responsibility
Photo: The twisty surreal desertscape of Lower Antelope Canyon
Environmental carpe diem
lower antelope valley
credit: Rollie Rodriguez/Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the famed Arizona destination.

Although the slot canyons of the southwest are popular amongst photographers, the surreal images from these otherworldly formations never get boring. This one taken by Rollie Rodriguez is no exception. How light and stone can conspire to create such magic is a marvel – yet just another masterpiece for that prolific Mother Nature.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
April 3, 2019

