Photo: Coyote practices downward dog

Our photo of the day comes from Death Valley, California.

Photographer Sam McMillan describes this shot as, "Coyote stretching in the morning sunlight at Furnace Creek Campground, Death Valley National Park." Many things comes to mind: What a beautiful animal; who doesn't love that feeling of stretching in the morning sun?; and wow, no wonder they call that yoga position "downward dog"!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

