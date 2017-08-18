5 gorgeous places on public land to watch the eclipse

The Trust for Public Land has protected more than 80 places along the path of totality; consider one of these for your viewing pleasure.

At this point, when we’re on the brink of Peak Eclipse Saturation, most people have likely already decided where they will be watching the eclipse, should they be planning on doing so. But we couldn’t let this idea slip into the shadows without mention because it brings an important concept into light: Public land.

In the immortal words of Woody Guthrie, “This land is your land, This land is my land …," the idea of land for the people is the driving force behind The Trust for Public Land. The non-profit group has worked to create more than 5,300 conservation projects in almost every state since 1972. We’re talking everything from parks, trails, natural areas, watersheds, river and waterfront access, to productive farms and forests.

Along the 70-mile-wide, 2,500-mile-long “path of totality,” the Trust for Public Land has protected more than 80 places! And while they all deserve a shout-out, we’ve got five to start with, each of which were recently highlighted in the Trust’s blog.

First up: Depoe Bay Scenic Park: Depoe Bay, Oregon

Partial eclipse begins: 9:04 a.m.Totality begins: 10:16 a.m.Totality lasts: 1 minute, 58 seconds

Be among the first to see the spectacle, fog willing, in this small town on the remote Oregon coast, pictured above. The Trust writes that it "helped the city protect key oceanfront land in the heart of the town for a seaside municipal park – a great spot to get an unobstructed view of the sky as the eclipse begins its journey across the continent."

