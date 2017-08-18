5 gorgeous places on public land to watch the eclipse

credit: City of Depoe Bay
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Carpenter lives, works & travels out of this well-crafted bus conversion (Video)
-
2
The XYT is a modular, customizable electric car comprised of just 580 parts
-
3
The construction industry has a productivity problem
-
4
What are the world's most livable cities? Depends how you measure it.
-
5
6 travel tips so locals will hate you less
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
15 harmful supplement ingredients to avoid
Consumer Reports finds a number of ingredients found in popular supplements from trusted ...
-
Should you prune your tomato plants?
Pruned or left to grow wild? Does pruning tomatoes result in a better ...
-
The Bollinger B1 is a rugged electric all-wheel drive sport utility truck
Is this the eco-friendly off-road SUV we've been waiting for?
-
Apple employees are "in revolt" over open offices. Really?
They may be giving up four walls, but they are getting a lot ...