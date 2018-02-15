Should we be building space stations on the high frontier?



After writing a post about Elon Musk firing a Tesla Roadster into space, a reader commented:

Lloyd, you should really read “The High Frontier” by Gerard O’Neill. He imagines building huge space cities at L5 that are full of green space and have no cars. Building them takes advantage of in situ resources and the lack of gravity to be done with very little energy compared to building on earth.

That sounded intriguing, so I bought the 1974 book, and was transported back to an exciting, optimistic time when the future was so bright. It also pointed to some amazing images that I thought would make a great slideshow.