The future ain't what it used to be!

In 1900, Paris hosted the World Exhibition (known in French as Exposition Universelle). For the occasion, Jean-Marc Côté and other artists created a series of drawings showing what France was predicted to be like in the far off future, the year 2000 (which to us is already receding in the past -- time flies!).

A lot of the drawings - there were at least 87 - depict just plain crazy stuff (see above), and many of them deal with one of the biggest issues at the time: transportation. Things were just beginning to move from feet and animals to various machines. It's really interesting to see how people then thought we'd be moving over the ground, under the water, and in the air.