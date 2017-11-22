Meet the babies from the new season of Nat Geo's Savage Kingdom

It's rough out there fighting for survival on the African plains, but savagery has its cute side too: Baby animals!

Will the aging lion king Sekekama hold on to his bloody crown? Has the leopard prince Neo inherited enough talent from his mother to survive? How will the lions of the Northern Pride wreak their revenge on queen Matsumi?

These are just a few of the nail-biting plotlines that will keep viewers rapt in the new season of Savage Kingdom: Uprising, premiering on Nat Geo WILD on Black Friday, appropriately enough.

In what The Wall Street Journal calls “nature television as Shakespearean drama,” Savage Kingdom is a tale of survival on the African plains. Narrated by Emmy-nominated actor Charles Dance from Game of Thrones, the new season is comprised of four parts. Presenting a rare look at warring animal clans clashing for survival, the victors are rewarded with the spoils of the hunt, while the outlook for the losers isn't so cheery.

“When we introduced the world to the Savage Kingdom last year, it was our version of a real-life ‘Game of Thrones’ that pushed serialized dramatic storytelling in this genre to the next level,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager for Nat Geo WILD. “No spoilers, but rest assured the new season is as visually stunning, intimate and intense as anything we have ever done.”

And to sweeten the pot, there are babies! Because what fun is all that savagery without some cute scene-stealing from the tiny set? We recommend watching the all four parts because it's a fabulous series, but in the meantime, you can meet the young stars of the show on the following pages. Starting with the handsome young lion cub, above, from the Northern Pride.

The new season of Savage Kingdom: Uprising premieres Black Friday, November 24 at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.