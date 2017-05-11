8 sweetest moms from the animal kingdom

While other animals may not have a commercial holiday for which to spend their money on cards and flowers for mom, that doesn't mean furry and feathered mothers don't deserve some appreciation. While it may be instinct that pushes us into the wonderful abyss of unconditional love for our kids (well, best case scenario ... there are some animals who don't make for the best moms per se), there's no denying that a mother's love is a beautiful thing! The following photos all come from our Photo of the Day selections, which feature nature and wildlife photos from are very talented readers.

Our first momma's love photo shows a Hamadryas baboon mother with her young. This species is also knowns as the 'sacred baboon' as it played a role in ancient Egyptian religion.