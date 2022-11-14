This Ultra-Minimalist Cabin Is Flexible and Functional

Tiny houses have come a long way since those early days when they were the cutesy and shrunk-down versions of the stereotypical, gable-roofed North American home. Now we have tiny homes that are crisply modern, or that open up to the sky, or ones that have incredible windows, or are RV-tiny house hybrids.

The tiny house typology has indeed evolved in recent years into something paradoxically quite high-end, and architects are also taking notice and adding their design expertise into the mix. Over in Australia, tiny home builder Base Cabin, which works with local architects to craft one-of-a-kind tiny homes, collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this minimalist tiny house that is inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. We get a tour of the 114-square-foot interior via Simple Dwelling:

Thanks to its simple but durable exterior clad with white ColorBond, this steel-framed tiny home on wheels is designed in a way that ensures it won't look out of place if installed on a farm, vineyard, or out in the Australian bush. The idea is to make sure the occupant(s) don't feel like they are separate from the landscape, but a part of it, says Matt Goodman:

"The design doesn't detract from the actual picturesque landscape, but provides shelter for the humans to occupy."

One enters through a large glass sliding door that disappears into a wall cavity, which serves to let in both light and air in ample amounts.

The tiny footprint is made to feel much larger, thanks to the careful placement of operable windows that allow a view out no matter where one is standing. The mechanical ventilation provided by the ceiling fan helps to keep the interior cool.

The interior is covered with limewash plywood, which offers a long-lasting but soft finish to all the surfaces in the cabin, creating a seamless look that helps to make the space feel less cluttered. As Goodman explains, the design strategy was to increase functionality through flexibility:

"The main challenge with tiny houses is trying to make the space as functional as possible, but then also trying to design something that is an alternative to the caravan -- so not wanting the space to feel too cramped with all of the bits and pieces that you need for daily life. So the way that we overcame those challenges was to use flexible spaces, and to try and put as much of the functional storage requirements into the walls to maximize the floor space, and then through flexible use of the various spaces -- pull-down bed, pull-up table -- was a way of ensuring the small footprint accommodated numerous uses throughout the day and into the night."

The main space of the cabin is defined by the aforementioned Murphy bed that pulls down from the wall, allowing two people to sleep there. There is a full wall of storage cabinets here, maximizing the number of things that can be tucked away and out of view.

During the day, the space can be used as a workspace or dining area, thanks to a rounded table that pulls up, and is locked into place with a detachable leg. Two stools—usually stored under the cabin's built-in bench—can then be shifted over into this space to create a table to work or eat on.

There is a kitchenette at one end of the cabin, with a small sink under a large operable window, an integrated refrigerator, and a sleek countertop for preparing food.

There are also plenty of cabinets and drawers here to store cooking equipment and more.

Next to the kitchen, we have a small integrated daybed with a cushion. Thanks to the large window here, there is plenty of natural light and air coming in, making it a good spot for sitting to read or take a coffee.

The bathroom is likely the most beautiful we've seen for a cabin of this size and includes a toilet, rainfall shower that is naturally lit with a skylight, a large oval mirror, and a compact, wall-hung modern sink, with the faucet built into the wall to maximize space.

This one-of-a-kind minimalist cabin offers up designer features in a discreet and compact package. The price starts at $68,000 with options like solar power and composting toilet coming in as extras. To find out more, visit Base Cabin and Matt Goodman Architecture Office.