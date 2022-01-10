These Woven Metal Sculptures Are Inspired by Resilient Seed Pods

One remarkable thing about nature is how it often gives us gifts that remind us of how fragile—and yet also resilient—life can be, whether that gift might be a simple breeze whistling through the trees, or the rosy gold of a gorgeous sunset.

For artist Sally Blake, nature's evocative bounty came in the form of a seed pod, which has since inspired the Canberra, Australia-based sculptor to weave various skeletal forms out of copper wire that echoes the natural forms of plants, marine creatures, and even human lungs.

As Blake explains to Treehugger, her creative "aha moment" transpired during a period of grief:



"My work in copper wire has been inspired by a little skeletonized seed pod that someone gave me after my mother died. It seemed to symbolize much of what I was experiencing and feeling -- it was vulnerable, and yet also resilient. It gently still held its seed, as a source of potential new life and inspiration. I have made many baskets since all inspired by that little seed pod and life’s cyclic patterning."

As the pouch-like form where plants enclose their seeds, seed pods are indeed the vehicle where the magic of life is preserved, waiting for the right moment and the right conditions to produce fruit or release their seeds.

Since that fateful moment of encountering that seed pod, Blake's work has turned to exploring the inherent cyclic nature of life and death, a process that was also bolstered by her previous work experience as a pediatric nurse and midwife. Blake says:

"In my contemporary drawings, textiles and sculpture, the cyclic patterning and interconnected whole are explored, as well as the consequences of their undoing. I feel deeply about disconnections in human understanding of the natural world which result in environmental crises, such as climate change and species extinction. I contemplate the effect of the climate crisis upon humans, examining art's purposeful role in bringing attention to, and examining significant environmental and social issues."



The essence of that interconnectedness lies in our own biology too, as represented by Blake's sculpture of a pair of human lungs, made out of interwoven and patinated copper wire. She explains the inspiring story behind its title:

"People often wonder about the lungs I have made from copper wire called 'Commonwealth of Breath.' It is made from looped, copper wire. Environmental philosopher David Abram coined the phrase, ‘commonwealth of breath,' to examine the atmosphere that connects humans with the rest of the planet. With every breath, in and out, we are relating to and connected with other living creatures. Our inner worlds and outer worlds are linked. The looping technique used for creating the lungs creates an intermeshed surface, which is a metaphor for the interconnected nature of all living and non-living things."



Many of Blake's sculptures begin with research and sketches visualizing of the complex patterning behind these organic forms. As Blake notes, she is drawn to weaving in particular:

"Weaving is so appealing to me because of the capacity to make three dimensional objects. Using various techniques, it is possible to make many forms. Weaving with copper wire is wonderful as it appears delicate, but it is also strong enough to hold a structure."

In addition to weaving and making works of art using ink and rain, ash, and charcoal from burnt leaves and wood, Blake's work has also encompassed research into natural fabric dyes, like those provided by eucalyptus leaves and bark. This interest led to a recent collaboration with the Australian National Botanic Gardens, which assisted Blake in cataloging some of the effects and varied techniques that one can achieve with eucalyptus dyes, stemming from the collection of leaves from 230 eucalyptus species and bark from another 100 eucalyptus species. Blake's aim is to encourage others to experiment with these natural plant dyes, saying that:

"There are over 800 species of eucalyptus in Australia each giving unique dyes. As substantive dyes (meaning they do not need a mordant to bond to fabric) they are an important dye source. [..] Collaborations with nature are part of my practice including working with plants, and their dyes. Plants are a wonderful way of recording an aspect of 'place', as their rootedness means they must respond to the given conditions in the environment in which they live. Plant dyes only come about through a collaboration with the plant materials, and human intervention, which unlocks the otherwise unseen colours the plants produce as dyes. These colours reveal a layer of complexity, beauty and wonder in the natural world that is otherwise hidden from view."

Whether it's woven in wiry metal or found in the spectrum of plant-based dyes, Blake's art strives to illuminate the potential space between people and nature and to compel us to consider the hidden connections between all life. To see more, visit Sally Blake.