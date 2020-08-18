Scientists Discover Microplastics in Human Tissues

Scientists have discovered micro- and nano-plastic particles in human tissues and organs for the first time. While it is known that plastic particles have contaminated every corner of the planet and infiltrated countless animal species, relatively little is known about their presence in the human body, beyond the fact that they can pass through the gastrointestinal tract. But now researchers have found that plastic particles can, in fact, accumulate in brain and body tissues.

These are extremely tiny: Microplastics measure less than 5 millimeters, or 0.2 inches, in length, while nanoplastics have diameters less than 0.001 millimeters. These particles come from larger pieces of plastic when they are discarded in the natural environment and break down, often due to wind and water erosion.

Using 47 samples taken from lungs, liver, spleen and kidneys – all organs that are likely to be exposed to microplastics due to their filtering capacities – the researchers from Arizona State University found dozens of types of micro- and nano-plastics, including polycarbonate (used to make refillable water bottles and jugs), polyethylene terephthalate (used in polyester fabrics and disposable plastic food and beverage containers) and polyethylene (used to make plastic bags and films). Additionally, Bisphenol A (BPA) was detected in every sample.

This is troubling because microplastics are known to cause inflammation, infertility, and cancer in animals, but little is understood yet about their effect on human health. BPA is a notorious reproductive toxicant that disrupts hormonal and sexual development. It has been removed from many products in recent years, but its common replacement, Bisphenol S (BPS), is considered to be just as harmful.

Varun Kelkar, an ASU graduate student who was part of the research team, said in a press release:

"We never want to be alarmist, but it is concerning that these non-biodegradable materials that are present everywhere can enter and accumulate in human tissues, and we don’t know the possible health effects. Once we get a better idea of what’s in the tissues, we can conduct epidemiological studies to assess human health outcomes. That way, we can start to understand the potential health risks, if any."

The 47 samples were taken from donors who also provided detailed information about their lifestyles, diets, and occupational exposures; this will help the researchers to narrow down potential sources of contamination.

The researchers also created an online tool that converts a plastic particle count into units of mass and surface area. It will be made publicly available, in hopes of building a "plastic exposure database" that will allow researchers to "compare exposures in organs and groups of people over time and geographic space."

While these findings are not yet part of a peer-reviewed study, they are being presented this week at a meeting of the American Chemistry Society. It's yet another powerful reminder of just how important it is to fight plastic pollution – and to tackle the root of the problem, which is the consumption of so many products that use plastic.