Palatial Porch Lengthens This Charming Tiny House Rental

Despite its smaller footprint, there is a multitude of ways to do the porch in tiny houses. Granted, some tiny houses don't have them at all (which makes them easier to move around when needed), but the ones that do can run the gamut of the classic recessed front porch, to the drawbridge porch that folds down, all the way to the mobile porch, and the covered porch that can basically act as a separate sunroom.

The sky's the limit when it comes to tiny house porches, so we were tickled to see this interesting covered porch from North Carolina-based tiny house builder Perch & Nest that seems to extend the interior space out, creating what appears to be an extra-long tiny house of 36 feet, with its own dedicated outdoor space.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

We've seen a similar design approach that has both sides of another tiny house opening out to the elements. But with this tiny home that is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (hence the name "Roost 36 NC"), the porch is only on one end. And rather than being a flexible feature that can flip up, it is set up permanently as a shelter from the sun, rain, and bugs, thanks to the durable metal roof, and the integrated sliding screen doors. The folding glass patio doors that separate the porch from the house run the full height from floor to ceiling, allowing the boundary between inside and outside to blur beautifully.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

Besides the generous porch, the interior of Roost 36 is also quite distinctive. The main living space features big windows, and integrated storage shelving and cabinetry, both above and below, thus maximizing space. The addition of skylights above the living room helps to bring more natural light into the space. Much of the interior has been painted white, to augment the sense of airiness and openness.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

The space above the porch serves as an extra sleeping loft for guests and is accessible via a ladder that rolls along a metal rail. It's one of those smaller, headbanger-type lofts due to the slope of the roof, but cozy nonetheless.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

Past the living room, we have the kitchen, which is laid out in an L-shape that keeps all the necessities like stove, sink, and refrigerator organized in a loosely ergonomic "work triangle," which makes preparing food that much easier.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

There is a deep, farmhouse-style sink here, a pull-down faucet, an induction stovetop and oven, and plenty of storage to be found in the black-painted drawers, and in the recycled crate shelving that is mounted on the wall. The retro-flavored refrigerator has been placed higher up on a platform, which holds even more storage space.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

Behind the kitchen, we have the bathroom, which has a definite farmhouse feel to it, thanks to the recycled items here like the accessories and the metal tub, which functions both as a shower, and for soaking in.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

Past the bathroom, there is yet another sleeping space, and by the looks of it, more likely child-sized. There is more storage under the stairs leading up, which can be accessed via the removable panels here. The rear end of the tiny house is an interesting place to put the stairs, as we typically see them being placed more centrally in most tiny houses. Admittedly, this takes up a lot of floor space, so in this case, it makes for an intriguing layout when combined with this small bedroom, and it's an arrangement that we haven't seen before.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

Coming upstairs, we enter into the main sleeping loft, which is furnished with a quaint metal-framed bed. There are plenty of operable windows up here to ensure good cross-ventilation, which is key for these sleeping lofts.

Perch & Nest - Tiny House Farms

All in all, with its ingenious porch and unique layout, the Roost 36 is a one-of-a-kind tiny house that will no doubt inspire other tiny house enthusiasts to experiment with rethinking the porch. For those who actually want to try it out, the Roost 36 is available to rent for short-term stays, in addition to another 20-foot-long tiny house rental on the same rural property, as well as other locations in New York and Maryland.

To find out more, visit Perch & Nest.