How to build an emergency supply kit in a hurry

It doesn't have to be complicated and you probably have most of it already.

According to House Bill 819, it is illegal to discuss sea level rise in North Carolina. Legislators were worried that predictions about the effects of climate change would "result in immediate loss of property value, staggering insurance premiums, and limit development along the coast." Meanwhile, as Hurricane Florence rolls in, there are worries that sea level rise will make the damage worse.

NHC Advisory 46. Surge+tide levels ~ 10 ft above MSL near coast. Higher levels in converging estuaries that amplify the surge. Areas hardest hit by surge = central to N Onslow Bay & western Pamlico Sound. Flooding from rainfall will exacerbate conditions throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/kuugOzWU4c — Dr. Rick Luettich (@RLuettich) September 11, 2018

Now, the government has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the barrier islands, and is warning everyone else to expect a loss of electric power. The governor has a warning:

.@NC_Governor Cooper: Gather the supplies that you need now. Monitor weather forecasts. You need enough supplies for several days, including, food, water, needed medications, pet supplies, etc. #ncwx #florence #HurricaneFlorence — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 11, 2018

It is likely that you have most of the stuff you need in your home right now; here is a basic list from ReadyNC:

Water - 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

They have other suggestions for pets, first aid and seniors on their site.

TreeHugger Emeritus Jaymi, who lives in California, always had an emergency bag ready, and it is pretty elaborate. It is designed for when you need to head for the hills with your world in a backpack. More: Deconstructing the emergency bag: Packing a kit is tougher than it looks

72 hours of water, food, light and power/ 72 hours of water, food, light and power/ CC BY 2.0

After my wife and I got caught without electricity or a road out for four days I realized that I had better ensure that we have at least 72 hours worth of supplies; now we make sure to have at least a minimum in stock on our shelves because we never know when trees and wires might close the road. Readers suggested that I should push it to at least a week. More: Build an emergency kit in your cupboard and closet

If you have large ziplock bags ma’am fill them from the tap and freeze them. They will keep your food cool and give you drinking water when they melt. pic.twitter.com/3OC1Rt9mcI — Kiwi_CGFX (@Kiwi_CGFX) September 12, 2018

A lot of people are worried about water, and here is a trick I have seen going around Twitter this morning: Instead of lining up to buy jugs, fill one-gallon ziplock bags. Put as many of them as you can into the freezer. I am going to make sure that we have a supply of bags in stock from now on.

To everyone, good luck and be safe.