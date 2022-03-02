Geometric Van Conversion Comes Equipped With Shower and Pull-Out Bed

Van conversions come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Some might be minimalist, do-it-yourself affairs for digital nomads who prefer to fly under the radar while on the road. Other renovated vans might serve as a comfortable home base on wheels for adventurous explorers of the great outdoors, while other converted vehicles might enable entrepreneurs like this touring chef to travel and work with the family in tow.

Other modified vans might be a way to allow their occupants to do some glamorous camping—like these converted gems by Suffolk, United Kingdom-based company Reset and Chill Campers. Boasting multifunctional layouts that often include convertible beds, benches, and showers, these beautifully crafted campers show that a small living space doesn't necessarily have to skimp on comfort.

Reset and Chill Campers is the brainchild of van life enthusiast and designer Thomas James, who started the company after a decade of experience in renovating high-end chalets and apartments in the French Alps. James is also an avid outdoorsman who found himself going on spontaneous weekend jaunts all over Europe, often camping out with a mattress in the back of a van. However, after a while, James also figured out that camping out was much more comfortable if these vans were further customized using his design and construction experience—and so, Reset and Chill Campers was born in 2019.

This Geometric Crafter is of the company's most recent van conversions, built for a couple living in Devon. It features a gorgeous modern interior with a black, white, and grey palette, liberally sprinkled with geometric patterns all over.

Built out of a fully insulated 14-foot-long (4.3 meters) Volkswagen Crafter van, this off-grid conversion features a pull-out king-sized bed, a child's bunk bed, a kitchenette and dinette, a shower and toilet, as well as rooftop solar panels and plenty of storage space for outdoor equipment at the rear.



The deceptively compact layout includes a shower stall with contemporary tiling near the side door entry. The curved footprint of the shower stall means that one can easily move around it, without feeling cramped. The relatively generous size of the shower stall means that a portable toilet can easily fit in here, with a dark sliding screen door providing a greater level of privacy, and an on-demand water heater providing nice, hot showers.

Past the shower, we have the small and efficient kitchenette, outfitted with a butcher block-styled wooden counter, a two-burner propane stove, and a small porcelain sink that can be covered with a wooden cutting board to increase counter space.

The black-painted cabinets and burnished drawer pulls contrast wonderfully with the geometric patterns of the white backsplash tiles, and the recessed LED lighting helps to illuminate daily tasks. In addition, there is a small 12-volt refrigerator for storing food.

Across from the kitchenette, we have a small dinette area, equipped with a small adjustable table, and flanked by upholstered benches on either side. The longer bench here functions as an extra bunk space for a child to sleep on.

Above that, we have the bed for adults, which functions either as a day bed when closed, or as a much larger bed by pulling out the wooden slats, which rest on wall-mounted ledges to then form a comfortable bed. It's a neat idea for a multipurpose design element that not only saves space but looks great too.

Besides that, we have a couple of overhead cabinets, once again painted in black, which can be used to store clothes or other items within easy reach. We like how special attention has been paid to lighting all over the interior of the van; not only do we have recessed lights, but also sconces and this small skylight and vent.

Under the bed, and accessible via the rear double doors, we have a large "garage" area that houses the utilities and can also fit all manner of things, even a small motorcycle.

It is indeed a carefully crafted van conversion that is not only quite stylish in design, but evidently very comfortable too. Take note, however, that the company doesn't ship to the United States; but you can still take a gander at some more great examples of Reset and Chill's converted campers on their website and Instagram.

