Try Swedish Dishcloths and Say 'Goodbye' to Paper Towels Forever

Paper towels are one of the harder conveniences to forsake in the name of having a more sustainable home. They make cleaning up messes very easy, we get it. But U.S. consumers go through an estimated 362 million rolls of paper towels a year—which is a bit disconcerting given that the EPA "does not identify any significant recovery of tissue products [paper towels included] for recycling." Meanwhile, sponges and microfiber cloths—and their plastic components—are chaos for the environment as well.

And this is why we are so smitten with the mighty Swedish dishcloth. Invented in Sweden in 1949 by engineer Curt Lindquist, the squares are made of a highly absorbent material comprised of plant-based cellulose and cotton. Europeans have been using them all along, and finally, we are catching on here in the U.S.

Swedish dishcloths are sustainability superstars. They can absorb 20 times their weight, making them perfect for sopping up spills. Aside from being a great swap for paper towels, they also stand in for sponges, dish towels, microfiber cloths, and chamois. They can be used with all manner of cleaning products and can be washed in the washing machine (or dishwasher) up to 50 times. They are completely biodegradable and can be backyard composted.

Each cloth can replace 17 rolls of paper towels, and a pack of 10 will last an average user over one year for all of their cleaning needs. They come in every shade of the rainbow, as well as an endless parade of patterns, from cute to cheery to chic.

For eco-friendly items like these, we are always happy to hit up Free The Ocean's plastic-free shop. Our friends at Free The Ocean curate a terrific selection of sustainable goods, and every purchase funds the removal of plastic from the ocean. And we are huge fans of cleaning up our seas and shores!

Free The Ocean

As far as Swedish dishcloths go, the shop has sweet styles for spring, including spring motifs like bluebirds, berries, bunnies, butterflies, blossoms, and more. They are made from FSC-certified cellulose and cotton water-based ink. Once they have reached the end of their long life, they are home compostable; simply cut up the dishcloth into a few pieces and add them to your compost bin.

“I can’t remember the last time I bought a roll of paper towels! I’ve completely replaced single-use towels with my Swedish dishcloths. They look pretty in my kitchen, they’re easy to clean, and they end up in the compost bin after countless uses ... they’re the plastic-free product I recommend the most," says Mimi Ausland, co-founder of Free the Ocean.

If you are a reader of reviews, Free The Ocean's dishcloths boast 800+ five-star reviews.

“These reusable Swedish dishcloths are awesome! I use mine in the kitchen and the bathroom, and have noticed I’m using a lot fewer paper towels, so win-win!!” —Mandy M.

“These are the best things ever! I love all the patterns and the fact that they can go in the washer and be used over and over again." —Linda M.

“What a hit! I bought a large assortment of Swedish dishcloths for my friends and they were wildly successful." —Florence K

So are you ready to give Swedish dishcloths a try? Head over to Free The Ocean to see all 45 styles. The price for one is $6.95 (a bargain compared to 17 rolls of paper towels!)—and every purchase funds the removal of 10 pieces of plastic from the ocean.

In support of Free the Ocean's mission to clean up the ocean and reduce plastic use, each month, we feature a product from their plastic-free shop. (Note: We do not make any money from these recommendations.)

