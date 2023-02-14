This Off-Grid Floating Cottage is a Rentable Retreat

There's something dreamy and delightful about living in a luxurious houseboat, where the water is both your home and your path to travel. Some of these floating tiny houses might be solar-powered, geodesic in form, or gathered in floating villages, while others might be available for rent for those who are merely curious.

Over in the small town of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, about 30 minutes north of Quebec City, Canada, is yet another floating cottage at Bora Boreal that one can rent for a weekend or more. We get a tour of this fascinating lake getaway via Exploring Alternatives:

This tiny, off-grid floating home measures 12 feet wide by 35 feet long and is secured to the shore of the small lake with metal cables. It's one of two rentable floating cottages at Bora Boreal, and features a sleek modern aesthetic, both inside and out, as well as other aspects that make it a comfortable weekend getaway.

The floating cottage's six batteries are powered by 250-watt solar panels that provide electricity for things like its lights and small appliances like the refrigerator. The home sits on a series of PVC floats reinforced with extra foam inside to ensure the entire structure stays afloat. During the winter, the lake freezes over and can be used as a natural skating rink.

Exploring Alternatives

The cottage is accessed by a suspended walkway, which lands you on the sheltered outdoor deck of the house. There is a barbeque provided here for guests to grill food anytime they like. Guests also have access to a firepit, a screened gazebo, and a sandy beach area nearby.

Exploring Alternatives

Upon entering, one can see that the interior of the cottage is quite spacious, thanks to the open plan layout, and the inclusion of large glass patio doors. These help to let in lots of natural sunlight, thus giving the impression that the space is much larger than its actual measurements, in addition to directly connecting the inside with the outdoors.

Exploring Alternatives

One of these large glass surfaces functions like a garage door, which can be rolled up to open up the interior. Since this is a relatively remote location in the northern countryside, creepy crawlies are to be expected but are kept out with large insect screens.

Exploring Alternatives

The living room itself is outfitted with chunky modular sofa units, which can be moved around to form a queen-sized bed for two people to sleep on.

The cottage's main heating source comes from the small woodstove in one corner of the living room, though on extra-cold nights, more heating can be found through the wall-mounted propane heating unit.

Exploring Alternatives

Over in the kitchen and dining area, we find an efficient kitchenette. There is a compact sink here, along with a portable butane stove for heating up water or food. Under the counter, there is a mini-fridge. Above and beside the counter there are drawers and cabinets to store foodstuffs, plus all the necessary kitchen equipment and cutlery.

Exploring Alternatives

We like how a perfectly sized window has been installed at the rear of the counter to make it feel brighter and bigger. Water comes in from the 5-gallon jugs hidden under the sink, and greywater is separated and stored so that it can be emptied into the property's septic tank, as care is taken that nothing is discharged into the lake itself.

Across from the kitchenette, we have the dining area. It's laid out in an L-shape with upholstered benches and dining chairs placed around a big wooden table. The hanging glass lamps lend a bit of exotic chic to the otherwise minimalist decor.

Exploring Alternatives

Nestled in the corner is the bathroom, which is behind a set of sliding translucent glass doors. There is only a composting Separett toilet here and no shower; guests can shower back on land in a separate unit that's not too far away. While this may be a downside for some guests, this nevertheless helps to keep the lake clean and doesn't detract from the cottage's unique location right on the lake.

Exploring Alternatives

Off to the side, we have a retractable attic ladder that one can pull down to access the sleeping loft above.

Exploring Alternatives

The sleeping loft is generously sized, and it feels larger due to the impressive number of windows. The metal mesh flooring helps to further let more light pass through to light the dining area below.

Exploring Alternatives

While a mere cabin in the woods is a dime a dozen, this floating lakeside cottage is unique in comparison. There are two float homes available to rent, starting at $171 per night. To find out more, visit Bora Boreal.

