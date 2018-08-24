Sweden to reach its 2030 renewables target 12 years early!

Sweden has been meeting renewable energy targets long before it was cool to do so, but Bloomberg reports that it's about to do something that illustrates just how fast the deployment of cost effective renewables is progressing:

By the end of this year, it will have added enough capacity to reach its 2030 target of 18 terawatt hours of new renewable energy output 12 years early.

Given the country's existing base of renewables and hydro, that should put it well on target to reach its ultimate goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040—a move which would see all those government-subsidized electric bikes doing double dividend for the planet and its citizens.

It's worth noting, however, that not everyone is happy. While many will no doubt find themselves conflicted by the need to fend off the threat of climate change, the rapid pace of deployment has definitely left many indigenous Sami reindeer herders have fearing the encroachment of large scale wind power on their traditional lands.

Hopefully, such land use conflicts can be addressed by better stakeholder planning, consultation and more equitable distribution of the benefits of wind power. But either way, Sweden's example certainly does show just how fast clean tech can be rolled out as and when a country puts its mind to it.