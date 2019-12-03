Put a power plant in your living room

Ampere Energy has developed a battery that fits in your minimalist apartment.

TreeHugger's Melissa goes on about the benefits of putting plants in your home, but for those more into technology than botany, Ampere Energy now offers the Sphere S, a smart battery that's designed for small spaces. In Europe, many people live in small spaces, and may not have a garage where they can hang a Tesla Powerwall, so instead they can sit the Sphere S right in their living room.

© Ampere Energy © Ampere Energy

This system is perfect for properties such as apartments with moderate energy consumption. Thanks to its attractive and compact design, it can be installed anywhere as an additional decorative element.

It seems to me that if I was living in a small space, I would want it to be a cube that I could use as a coffee table, but this is a lot more fun, I could fondle it like Woody Allen did with the orbs in Sleeper. And like Marvin, the orb in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy movie, this one is really smart:

Smart batteries store the excess energy generated by the solar panels during the day so that you can use it 24 hours a day. Our specific software, which is equipped with artificial intelligence, is capable of self-management, predicting solar production, analysing the prices in the electricity market and the user’s consumption patterns to achieve maximum savings and energy independence and ensure your comfort.

© Ampere Energy © Ampere Energy

It comes in a 3 or 6 kWh model and has a diameter of about 29 inches, and will look lovely in your living room. More at Spain's Ampere Energy, seen at Passivhaus Portugal.