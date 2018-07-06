Ecotricity launches "vegan electricity" tariff

Many vegans don't realize that there's 'meat' in their electricity supply.

I've written before about vegan organic farming—a movement which seeks to grow plant-based foods without any animal inputs such as manure or bone or blood meal as fertilizer. While I have no doubt there will be some who roll their eyes as this being a case of 'taking things too far', I personally think that if vegans really do envision a world without animal agriculture, then it's kind of necessary to develop systems that can function animal-free.

It turns out the same is true of electricity. As a growing number of energy companies start converting farm byproducts and food waste to electricity and/or biogas, those consumers who genuinely want to avoid all animal products will find themselves in a dilemma.

Now UK energy company Ecotricity—which has long touted the fact that its biogas is sourced from vegan inputs—has teamed up with The Vegan Society to become the first certified vegan supplier of electricity.

I should note that there's also the argument that this is counter productive. If everyone eliminated animal inputs from their energy supply, then we still have the problem of manure lagoons and/or runoff into streams and rivers. But I think that's missing the point—because by the time everyone eliminated animal inputs from their electricity, they'd likely be committed to not eating meat or dairy too.

Of course, we are likely a long way off a day when veganism is the norm, rather than the exception. But for those who have taken the leap, it does make sense not to support animal agriculture through their energy bills either. That's at least how Ecotricity founder Dale Vince (a committed vegan) sees it:

“A large and growing number of people in Britain make choices everyday according to their principles to avoid animals and animal-derived products or those from factory farms - but millions of people unwittingly supporting the meat industry with their energy bills."

It certainly appears to be a matter of conscience for these vegans in the fabulous city of Bristol.