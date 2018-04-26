Crazy-looking eco development powers 10% of the island of Tenerife

It would be hard to find a cooler looking vacation home than one of these cabins...

When I posted Robert Llewellyn's review of the Nissan Leaf 2.0, I was struck by the backdrop of cool looking eco-homes and gigantic wind turbines. It turns out that this was ITER (Instituto Tecnológico y de Energies Removables) on Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, off West Africa. And that all of those wind turbines and solar panels (with capacity of 13MW and 41MW respectively) create enough electricity to power an impressive 10% of the entire island's electricity needs.

You can even stay in some of these crazy looking 'Bioclimatic Houses', or Casas ITER Bioclimáticas, and the prices I was getting on Booking.com were not too bad at all. ($420 for four nights in May!)

Now, it goes without saying that flying anywhere to stay in a vacation home—'bioclimatic' or not—is hardly an exercise in carbon neutrality. But if you are going to go on vacation, you may as well educate yourself and support a cool project in the process. Who knows, maybe we can fly there in electric planes in the not too distant future.

Anyhow, that's enough from me. Take a look at these beautiful dwellings in the follow up video from Fully Charged below. And, as always, if you like what Robert is up to, please consider supporting the show via Patreon.