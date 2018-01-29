Photo: Secrets of the squirrel tail revealed

Our photo of the day is the picture of contentment ... and a lesson in anatomy.

Who doesn't love the feeling of sunlight warming up the back on a cool morning? This California ground squirrel (Spermophilus beecheyi) doesn't seem to mind, or so this photo by Mark Heatherington appears to suggest. Mark writes: "I found this one at sunrise on a frosty morning. She almost looks like she is meditating. I would have not even noticed her without the luminescence of her tail."

And we love how the sun seems to reveal the secrets of the tail, like an X-ray almost. A squirrel uses its exuberant tail to help balance as it maneuvers through trees and tightrope walks across wires. It also has a language of its own; flicking when alarmed, fluffed large when threatened, shivering when flirtatious ... and apparently curled cutely when soaking up sun on a fence.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Related on TreeHugger.com:

Tags: Animals | Photo of the Day

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK

treehugger slideshows