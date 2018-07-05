Photo: Resistance is futile

Our photo of the day proves that puppy dog eyes aren't just for canines.

Oh dear heavens. One look at that face, and I'd say, "Anything. Anything you want, it is yours." Right?

We're not sure how photographer Sam McMillan managed to take this shot at the Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery without melting on the spot, yet he did it beautifully. Sam writes:

"The Piedras Blancas elephant seal rookery spreads over 6 miles of shoreline around Point Piedras Blancas on the central coast of California. The viewing areas are located 5 miles north of Hearst Castle State Historical Monument in San Simeon, 1.5 miles south of Point Piedras Blancas."

