20 most popular reader's photos of 2018

Melissa Breyer
December 24, 2018
Pika
© Tony LePrieur / Flickr

From fanciful insects and ridiculously cute animals to landscapes filled with majesty, our most popular photos of the year are nothing short of stunning.

We have the best readers, seriously, just look at these photos! The following were the year's most popular from our "Photo of the Day" feature, images of which are selected from the TreeHugger Reader Photo Pool on Flickr. We thank all of the readers who submitted to the group ... and all of the readers who enjoyed their work!

(Click on the title (or image) to read more about each photo.)

20. Great blue heron puts aeronautical engineers to shame

great blue heron© richardliebert/Flickr

19. Tiny purple beetle meets an ant

beetle© Andreas Kay/Flickr

18. Barn owl family finds the perfect home

Barn owls© DeeDee Gollwitzer/Flickr

17. Early morning in the Swedish woods

Swedish woods© Josefine Karlsson / Flickr

16. Bison versus snow in Yellowstone

Bison in the snow© E Flen/flickr

15. Snowy owl is the picture of perfection

Snowy owl© Christina Anne M/Flickr

14. Squirrel appears to present a poppy

squirrel© Mark Heatherington/Flickr

13. Coyote practices its puppy dog eyes

Coyote pup© Rick Derevan / Flickr

12. Pool of water reveals a surprise

Coyote Butte© Rolli Rodriguez / Flickr

11. Fox kits emerge from the den to steal your heart

Fox kits© Christina Anne M/flickr

10. The unremitting gaze of a great horned owl

great horned owl© richardliebert/Flickr

9. Secrets of the squirrel tail revealed

Squirrel© Mark Heatherington/Flickr

8. How does window frost form such fanciful patterns?

Frost© Corrie White/Flickr

7. Sweet little pika gathers the greens

Pika© Tony LePrieur / Flickr

6. The jaunty walk of this moss mimic insect is something you'll never forget

moss mimic© Andreas Kay/Flickr

5. This mountain bluebird isn't actually blue

mountain bluebird© Tony LePrieur/Flickr

4. Watch this cute little spider do cute little spider things

cute little spider© Andreas Kay/Flickr

3. California's Painted Dunes are an otherworldly masterpiece

Painted dunes© Rollie Rodriguez/Flickr

2. Dazzling tiny beetle has the cutest face in the rainforest

golden target beetle© Andreas Kay/Flickr

1. This video of a bunny harvestman might change you forever

Bunny harvestman© Andreas Kay/flickr
