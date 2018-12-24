20 most popular reader's photos of 2018
From fanciful insects and ridiculously cute animals to landscapes filled with majesty, our most popular photos of the year are nothing short of stunning.
We have the best readers, seriously, just look at these photos! The following were the year's most popular from our "Photo of the Day" feature, images of which are selected from the TreeHugger Reader Photo Pool on Flickr. We thank all of the readers who submitted to the group ... and all of the readers who enjoyed their work!
(Click on the title (or image) to read more about each photo.)
20. Great blue heron puts aeronautical engineers to shame
19. Tiny purple beetle meets an ant
18. Barn owl family finds the perfect home
17. Early morning in the Swedish woods
16. Bison versus snow in Yellowstone
15. Snowy owl is the picture of perfection
14. Squirrel appears to present a poppy
13. Coyote practices its puppy dog eyes
12. Pool of water reveals a surprise
11. Fox kits emerge from the den to steal your heart
10. The unremitting gaze of a great horned owl
9. Secrets of the squirrel tail revealed
8. How does window frost form such fanciful patterns?
7. Sweet little pika gathers the greens
6. The jaunty walk of this moss mimic insect is something you'll never forget
5. This mountain bluebird isn't actually blue
4. Watch this cute little spider do cute little spider things
3. California's Painted Dunes are an otherworldly masterpiece
2. Dazzling tiny beetle has the cutest face in the rainforest
1. This video of a bunny harvestman might change you foreverTo see all of our daily photos, visit our reader's photos page.
To submit your own nature photo, visit our Flickr pool.
