The 20 most popular reader's photos of 2019
From ancient trees and strange sea slugs to odd and adorable insects plus more, our most popular reader's photos of the year are a tribute to Mother Nature.
Readers submit nature photos to our Flickr pool and by email – and our readers are really talented. Photos come from all over the world and feature everything from the vast night sky to the minutiae of an insect's antennae. Each one is a wonder unto itself. While there are no bad ones, the following ten were extra great ... and earned the most views over the course of the year. Which one is your favorite?
Click on the image to read more about each photo.
20. Sea otter saves the day
© Sam McMillan / Flickr
19. The Needles at sunset
© Rick Derevan / Flickr
8. Baby stick insect proves that Mother Nature is a mad genius (video)
© Andreas Kay / Flickr
17. Every circle is a tiny animal
© John Turnbull / Flickr
16. Fuzzy bee sleeps in a flower© marlin harms / Flickr
15. Pika gathers up the grass
© Tony LePrieur / Flickr
14. Pirate spider or alien, you decide
© Andreas Kay / Flickr
13. Beautiful ravens show off their smarts
© Tom Van den Bergh / Flickr
12, How are seashells formed?
© John Turnbull / Flickr
11, Why are cardinals so conspicuous?
© Richard Liebert / Flickr
10. White Mountains hold an ancient secret
© Rollie Rodriguez / Flickr
9. 170-year-old fig tree is a majestic beauty
Pete the Poet / Flickr/CC BY 2.0
8. Rainforest hoverfly has crazy moves (video)
© Andreas Kay / FlickrRead about the photo here.
7. See the tortoise beetle's adorable walk (video)
© Andreas Kay / Flickr
6. Sideways glance, owl-style
© Tony LePrieur / Flickr
5. Meanwhile in Sweden...
© Josefine Karlsson / Flickr
4. Seagoing slug proves truth is stranger than fiction
© John Turnbull / Flickr
3. Spiny devil katydid is strange and adorable
© Andreas Kay / Flickr
2. Jackrabbit isn't a rabbit at all
© Mark Heatherington / Flickr
1. This is what the world's oldest tree looks like
© Rollie Rodriguez / Flickr
Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.