The 20 most popular reader's photos of 2019

From ancient trees and strange sea slugs to odd and adorable insects plus more, our most popular reader's photos of the year are a tribute to Mother Nature.

Readers submit nature photos to our Flickr pool and by email – and our readers are really talented. Photos come from all over the world and feature everything from the vast night sky to the minutiae of an insect's antennae. Each one is a wonder unto itself. While there are no bad ones, the following ten were extra great ... and earned the most views over the course of the year. Which one is your favorite?

Click on the image to read more about each photo.

20. Sea otter saves the day

© Sam McMillan / Flickr © Sam McMillan / Flickr

19. The Needles at sunset

© Rick Derevan / Flickr © Rick Derevan / Flickr

8. Baby stick insect proves that Mother Nature is a mad genius (video)

© Andreas Kay / Flickr © Andreas Kay / Flickr

17. Every circle is a tiny animal

© John Turnbull / Flickr © John Turnbull / Flickr

16. Fuzzy bee sleeps in a flower