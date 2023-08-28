How We Can Re-Root Communities Left Reeling After Wildfire

The flames of a wildfire can carry seemingly insurmountable devastation.

Sometimes, the fire runs fast, and as we’ve seen recently in Hawaii, it can end in tragedy. When sparks grow to a blaze, it’s critical to make room for first responders as they try to extinguish the flames. Their urgent work is instrumental in preserving human life and minimizing the harm to communities.

Once the fire is out and life-saving measures are put to rest, people can begin to assess how to rebuild. Unfortunately, that process can take years. Researchers believe climate change is making fires burn hotter and longer than ever before, causing more severe damage to the land. In the wake of wildfires, we have to step up and act as caretakers for the Earth. We need to nurture damaged ecosystems back to health.

Planting trees is one of the best remedies we have available.

Trees can be restorative. Trees can be cleansing. Trees can be protection.

For example, the dangers associated with a wildfire don’t always end when the flames go out. The risk of a landslide increases after a wildfire because the extra dry ground can liquify more easily if exposed to rainfall. Researchers say that in southern California, these post-wildfire landslides are now expected almost every year. But when trees are in the ground, their roots can help stabilize the soil and prevent erosion of the land. This reduces the risk of landslides and prevents further potential tragedy.

Once in the ground, trees can also work as a natural air purifier. They absorb smoke and filter out the particulate pollution that accompanies wildfires, power plants, and gasoline-powered motor vehicles. That pollution can be damaging to the health of a community, spurring higher rates of respiratory illnesses like asthma. But by planting trees, scientists say we can improve air quality and reduce the risk of those conditions.

In the long term, trees can also capture and store carbon, helping limit emissions into the atmosphere. Over time, this process helps slow the worsening effects of climate change. Researchers say climate change is one of the root reasons behind the increased frequency and severity of wildfires and other natural disasters. By using trees to control the carbon released into the air, we can also limit the amount of climate-related disasters.

There’s a lot of science behind the benefits a tree can bring. But there’s an emotional factor here, too.

Communities struck by wildfire can feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the disaster. Their neighborhoods are unexpectedly reshaped by the fire, and their sense of security is as damaged as the land. In order to move forward, people need a reminder that destruction is mostly temporary. Not everything that was lost can be replaced, but we can start again. When we replant a fallen tree canopy, we’re making a meaningful investment in the future. No one plants a tree without the intention of seeing it grow. Every time new roots are planted in the ground, it’s an affirmation of the desire to strengthen community pride.

Standing tall and resilient, trees signal that we have not lost hope.

Dan Lambe is CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. He can be reached at dlambe@arborday.org.

