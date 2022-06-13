Quatro Is a Flexible, Comfortable Tiny House-Inspired RV

Get the best of both worlds with this versatile, RVIA-certified unit.

By
Kimberley Mok
Kimberley Mok
Kimberley Mok
Writer
  • McGill University
  • Cornell University

Kimberley Mok is a former architect who has been covering architecture and the arts for Treehugger since 2007.

Learn about our editorial process
Published June 13, 2022
Fact checked by
Haley Mast
Haley Mast
Fact checked by Haley Mast
  • Harvard University Extension School
Haley Mast is a freelance writer, fact-checker, and small organic farmer in the Columbia River Gorge. She enjoys gardening, reporting on environmental topics, and spending her time outside snowboarding or foraging. Topics of expertise and interest include agriculture, conservation, ecology, and climate science.
Learn about our fact checking process
Quatro RV by Land Ark exterior

Jeremy Gudac

Small spaces can take on all kinds of forms, whether it be a micro-apartment in the city, a treehouse in the woods, a converted school bus, or a tiny house. Each one of these options has its unique advantages and disadvantages, but one ongoing debate in the tiny living community is whether a tiny house or a conventional recreational vehicle is better. Some may say tiny houses come out on top since they are more customizable and typically built with more durable materials, while others might point out RVs are preferable due to their relative mobility and legality.

In any case, one might be able to have the best of both worlds, thanks to tiny house-RV hybrids, which are often built with better materials, in addition to being RVIA (Recreation Vehicle Industry Association) compliant. One company that operates in this emerging space is Colorado-based company Land Ark, which recently revealed its latest tiny home-inspired RV model: the Quatro.

Quatro RV by Land Ark exterior

Jeremy Gudac

At 24 feet (7.3 meters) long, the Quatro is slightly smaller than Land Ark's previous models like the Drake. Designed to function as either a tiny residence, guesthouse, or office, the Quatro's exterior features durable black corrugated metal siding that is both low-maintenance and stylish.

The Quatro's slightly sloped roof lends a more modern and aerodynamic profile, compared to its conventional RV cousins. The Quatro is named for its plentiful and large windows, which measure 8 feet, and are pitched at a 4-degree angle.

Quatro RV by Land Ark exterior window

Jeremy Gudac

The Quatro's mostly wood-lined interior emphasizes flexibility and comfort—all with a modern twist. Upon entering through the double patio doors, we come into a multipurpose space that includes a kitchenette and a dining area that can convert into a twin-sized bed for an overnight guest.

Quatro RV by Land Ark kitchen

Jeremy Gudac

The kitchen is compact but has all the necessities, like a sink, double-burner induction stovetop, and minimalist cabinetry in white laminate and push latches. There is even a dishwasher with a stainless steel door. The addition of a large, rectangular window helps to bring in more natural light.

The dinette area can serve as a place to eat, work or sleep one guest. It's no doubt inspired by classic RV design, where the table can be lowered and covered in cushions in order to create an extra bed. The overhead cabinets provide supplementary storage, while the hidden LED light strips to offer soft, ambient lighting.

Quatro RV by Land Ark dinette

Jeremy Gudac

Here we can see what the dinette looks like once it's been transformed into a bed.

Quatro RV by Land Ark converted bed

Jeremy Gudac

Going further into the Quatro and down into a short corridor, we come into the central zone of the unit, which houses a vanity sink and an alcove for the refrigerator and microwave on one side, and the bathroom and shower on the other side.

Quatro RV by Land Ark corridor

Jeremy Gudac

Here we see the vanity sink, which has LED lighting built into the mirror. Beside the vanity, there is also a built-in wardrobe for hanging up clothes.

Quatro RV by Land Ark vanity sink

Jeremy Gudac

On the other side, the shower measures 32 inches by 32 inches, and includes matte black faucets.

Quatro RV by Land Ark shower

Jeremy Gudac

There is also an operable window here, and a toilet. One great advantage of this split-zone layout is that it's space-efficient and also increases functionality: one person can be using the shower and toilet, while still allowing another person to wash their hands, or access either side of the RV.

Quatro RV by Land Ark toilet

Jeremy Gudac

At the very rear of the Quatro, we have the bedroom, which has enough space to fit a queen-sized bed, as well as more cabinets on both sides for extra storage, and built-in bedside tables with LED reading lights.

Quatro RV by Land Ark murphy bed

Jeremy Gudac

Once again, flexibility is the key here, as we have a Murphy bed that can flip up in order to free up the floor space for some other use.

Quatro RV by Land Ark bed flipped up

Jeremy Gudac

With its stylish and thoughtful design, the Quatro promises to offer both flexibility and comfort. It's admittedly not cheap, coming with a price tag of around $159,000. But that puts the Quatro in line with larger conventional motorhomes, along with the obvious advantage of its RVIA certification, which allows it to be legally towed on roads, and easily parked in an RV park.

To find out more, visit Land Ark, and on Facebook and Instagram.