Quatro Is a Flexible, Comfortable Tiny House-Inspired RV

Small spaces can take on all kinds of forms, whether it be a micro-apartment in the city, a treehouse in the woods, a converted school bus, or a tiny house. Each one of these options has its unique advantages and disadvantages, but one ongoing debate in the tiny living community is whether a tiny house or a conventional recreational vehicle is better. Some may say tiny houses come out on top since they are more customizable and typically built with more durable materials, while others might point out RVs are preferable due to their relative mobility and legality.

In any case, one might be able to have the best of both worlds, thanks to tiny house-RV hybrids, which are often built with better materials, in addition to being RVIA (Recreation Vehicle Industry Association) compliant. One company that operates in this emerging space is Colorado-based company Land Ark, which recently revealed its latest tiny home-inspired RV model: the Quatro.

At 24 feet (7.3 meters) long, the Quatro is slightly smaller than Land Ark's previous models like the Drake. Designed to function as either a tiny residence, guesthouse, or office, the Quatro's exterior features durable black corrugated metal siding that is both low-maintenance and stylish.

The Quatro's slightly sloped roof lends a more modern and aerodynamic profile, compared to its conventional RV cousins. The Quatro is named for its plentiful and large windows, which measure 8 feet, and are pitched at a 4-degree angle.

The Quatro's mostly wood-lined interior emphasizes flexibility and comfort—all with a modern twist. Upon entering through the double patio doors, we come into a multipurpose space that includes a kitchenette and a dining area that can convert into a twin-sized bed for an overnight guest.

The kitchen is compact but has all the necessities, like a sink, double-burner induction stovetop, and minimalist cabinetry in white laminate and push latches. There is even a dishwasher with a stainless steel door. The addition of a large, rectangular window helps to bring in more natural light.

The dinette area can serve as a place to eat, work or sleep one guest. It's no doubt inspired by classic RV design, where the table can be lowered and covered in cushions in order to create an extra bed. The overhead cabinets provide supplementary storage, while the hidden LED light strips to offer soft, ambient lighting.

Here we can see what the dinette looks like once it's been transformed into a bed.

Going further into the Quatro and down into a short corridor, we come into the central zone of the unit, which houses a vanity sink and an alcove for the refrigerator and microwave on one side, and the bathroom and shower on the other side.

Here we see the vanity sink, which has LED lighting built into the mirror. Beside the vanity, there is also a built-in wardrobe for hanging up clothes.

On the other side, the shower measures 32 inches by 32 inches, and includes matte black faucets.

There is also an operable window here, and a toilet. One great advantage of this split-zone layout is that it's space-efficient and also increases functionality: one person can be using the shower and toilet, while still allowing another person to wash their hands, or access either side of the RV.

At the very rear of the Quatro, we have the bedroom, which has enough space to fit a queen-sized bed, as well as more cabinets on both sides for extra storage, and built-in bedside tables with LED reading lights.

Once again, flexibility is the key here, as we have a Murphy bed that can flip up in order to free up the floor space for some other use.

With its stylish and thoughtful design, the Quatro promises to offer both flexibility and comfort. It's admittedly not cheap, coming with a price tag of around $159,000. But that puts the Quatro in line with larger conventional motorhomes, along with the obvious advantage of its RVIA certification, which allows it to be legally towed on roads, and easily parked in an RV park.

