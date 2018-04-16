See the soothing waterfalls of NYC's subway system
Who needs "real" waterfalls when you've got subway waterfalls?
Because living in New York City isn't exciting enough, April showers brought a whole new level of "nature" to the town that never sleeps. Take a tour of the city's latest water features, as seen in the tweets below.
scenes from 145th st/broadway. @NYCTSubway @MTA @NY1 #justalittlerain pic.twitter.com/vUYed8Se6g— josh guild (@jbguild) April 16, 2018
Wtf @mta @NYCTSubway #nyc #nycsubway pic.twitter.com/Sx1POoR5Hz— Carmen Martinez (@cmmartinezo) April 16, 2018
.@NYGovCuomo Fix the subways. cc: @2AvSagas @CynthiaNixon pic.twitter.com/3jJb9Ht1BX— Bret Hyde (@BretHyde) April 16, 2018
Hey @NYCTSubway your station is leaking pic.twitter.com/9TfAvdwKJN— Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 16, 2018
Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3— a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018
RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/CzmhYtmkY6— Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 16, 2018
In the same way that we love the city's pigeons and rats, we'll take a little nature wherever we can get it! Even rapids in the subway station! Even in the subway cars! I mean, who else gets to use an umbrella inside the train car?
And they said extreme weather from climate change wouldn't be any fun...