See the soothing waterfalls of NYC's subway system

Who needs "real" waterfalls when you've got subway waterfalls?

Because living in New York City isn't exciting enough, April showers brought a whole new level of "nature" to the town that never sleeps. Take a tour of the city's latest water features, as seen in the tweets below.

Hope you don’t have to get off at Bryant Park pic.twitter.com/kuJYWHwnc3 — a ship (@Dangbattleship) April 16, 2018

RAINS INSIDE OF SUBWAY CAR; UNFAZED NEW YORKER CONTINUES TO EAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/CzmhYtmkY6 — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 16, 2018

In the same way that we love the city's pigeons and rats, we'll take a little nature wherever we can get it! Even rapids in the subway station! Even in the subway cars! I mean, who else gets to use an umbrella inside the train car?

And they said extreme weather from climate change wouldn't be any fun...