Norway's capital adding 70 new electric buses

Let's hope they play nicely with government-funded cargo bikes.

The meteoric rise of electric car sales in Norway—and the subsequent fall in Norwegian oil demand—is usually what grabs our attention when talking about Norway here at TreeHugger. But there's much more to like about what's going on in this most climate conscious of oil producing economies.

From subsidizing cargo bikes to the tune of $1200 to ambitious goals to halve emissions in just four years, the country's capital—Oslo—is leading the charge on this front.

I think it's important to also remember that initiatives like this don't just cut per-bus emissions. They send an important signal to citizens that mass transit is worth investing in and modernizing, and they hopefully make it significantly more likely that buses actually get used. After all, electrifying cars is never going to be enough. We need integrated, thoughtful and systems-based transport plans that prioritize cutting emissions as fast as possible—not just switching out one drivetrain for another.