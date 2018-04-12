Finnish passenger ferry retrofits rotary sail to reduce emissions

We've already seen freight ships equipped with rotary sails—which were predicted to achieve somewhere in the region of 7-10% energy savings. Now a gigantic passenger ferry running between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden has done the same, retrofitting a rotary sail that the operator Viking Line says will reduce emissions by as much as 900 tonnes per year. (They do not give a figure for what that means in terms of a percentage reduction.)

The Viking Grace, as it is known, was already notable for running on Liquid Natural Gas—as opposed to the dirty and polluting fuel used by much of the industry. Company CEO Jan Hanses heralded the launch:

“This is a great day for us. As an Åland shipping company, we rely on the sea for our livelihood so it’s of prime importance for us to promote the well-being of the marine sea. We want to pioneer the use of solutions that reduce the environmental load. Based in Finland, Norsepower has developed a world-class mechanical rotor sail solution that will reduce fuel consumption. We are proud of the fact that our Viking Grace will be the first passenger ship in the world to benefit from this innovative solution”

The company is also, apparently, building a new ship that will begin operation in 2020 and will use not one, but two rotor sales—also built by Finnish company Norsepower—to help keep emissions and fuel use down. Here's a little more background on the retrofit: