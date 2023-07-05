Nifty New Playground Inspires Joyous Outdoor Play

In the golden age of playgrounds, outdoor community play areas encouraged imagination, adventure, and even risk-taking. Rather than today's cookie-cutter spaces that offer little enrichment or excitement, playgrounds prior to the 1980s fostered creativity and independence.

Nowadays, as Katherine Martinko writes, "fear of litigation handcuffs municipalities and playground companies; overly-anxious parents fear worst-case scenarios when letting their kids play. The result is a playground that pleases nobody—neither the kids who are uninspired nor the parents who either watch from the sidelines or are constantly disrupted by bored children."

In fact, a study published in the February 2012 issue of Pediatrics found that thanks to stricter licensing codes, playgrounds have become less physically challenging and more boring.

Thankfully, there has been a renaissance of "adventure playgrounds," the rough-and-tumble playgrounds that are wonderfully unconstructed and messy. But there is also a new generation of well-considered playgrounds that provide plenty of opportunity for activity and imagination, albeit without the mess and moving parts of an adventure playground.



Red Dunes Playtopia

One such playground has just opened in Guang Zhou Shi, China—and we are admittedly smitten. Called Red Dunes Playtopia, the project is the brainchild of XISUI Design and was just honored as the popular choice winner at the prestigious 2023 Architizer A+Awards.

"By seamlessly integrating functional installations within the natural topography, the project evokes the charm of a mountain nest or a jungle treehouse," explains Peng Yang Director of Operations at XISUI Design. "It aims to inspire both children and adults to immerse themselves in the joy of outdoor play and exploration."

Created for Play

Hu Yihao / XISUI Design

From above, the design looks like a topographical map of islands and water of various heights and depths. Some parts have gentle slopes, while others are quite a bit more inclined, providing distinct zones for different age groups. There are rock climbing holds, ropes, and tires to encourage clambering up and down the "hills," while the undulating dunes also provide caves and hideouts to serve as fodder for creative play.

Hu Yihao, XISUI Design

There are slides, tubes, and tunnels. There are lookout cocoon-like planets accessed by ladders. Pegs that mimic old pier pilings can serve as play stumps for smaller children or stepping stones for older kids. Trees provide shade and yet another feature to incorporate into play. Overall, it feels like a place that invites creative play and real activity. Who wouldn't run, jump, and roll around all over this space?



Hu Yihao / XISUI Design

Sustainable Design Elements

Despite the joy and beauty of this playground, our enthusiasm would be tempered if Red Dunes weren't designed with sustainability in mind. But have no fear...

Hu Yihao / XISUI Design

Digital Calculation of Natural Drainage

XISUI Design employed "meticulous calculations and simulations" to ensure a comprehensive natural drainage system, "effectively managing rainwater flow despite the undulating terrain." As the planet is increasingly swathed in concrete and other impervious materials, rainwater accumulates and flows rapidly into storm drains and leads to flooding and harm to our waterways. As Yang explains, the playground's innovative design "eliminates the need for surface drainage outlets, allowing rainwater to naturally disperse into green spaces and designated peak drainage outlets."



Concrete Shell Structure

While concrete doesn't generally top the list of sustainable materials, thanks to its reliance on energy-intensive cement—it can have benefits. Here, concrete's strength is utilized to reduce materials and lend to the organic design's aesthetics. "Inspired by the load transfer mechanism of natural arches, the design enables large spans and ultra-thin structural thicknesses," says Yang. "The concrete shell structure in this project combines large spans and ultra-thin structural thicknesses. Through mechanical calculations and modeling analysis, material savings have been achieved in comparison to conventional beam-column structures, with approximately two-thirds reduction in raw material usage for the same span."

The Future of Playgrounds

In the United States, 61 pages of federal playground guidelines warn against everything from dirt and grass to rope swings. This is a country, after all, where parents are arrested for letting their kids walk home alone. Adventure playgrounds have not been particularly embraced or encouraged by the general public here.



North Commons, Minnesota playground circa 1910. Minnesota Historical Society

Hopefully, someday we can get back to—or more forward to—playgrounds that offer both physical and emotional stimulation, where kids can learn skills and independence. While the playground pictured above may be a bit daunting, contemporary adventure playgrounds are safer than they may seem. In one analysis, they were even safer than a fixed playground.

In the meantime, play spaces like Red Dunes can serve as a middle ground between the staid playgrounds that are the norm today and the glorious chaos of the adventure playgrounds of the future.

For more information, visit XISUI Design.