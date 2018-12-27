UK schools encouraged to ditch single-use plastic by 2022

Will this include glitter?!

From plastic bag sales dropping 86% to Queen Elizabeth ditching plastic straws, the battle against plastic and marine plastic pollution has been progressing on many fronts in the UK.

Now Business Green reports that the Government has opened up a new battle line, encouraging schools to go single-use plastic free by 2022. According to the report, some schools are already well on the way there—making strategic decisions with their suppliers such as switching from single-use Tetra Paks (with plastic straw attached) to recyclable bulk containers and reusable cups.

Hopefully, for the younger grades at least, these moves will also mean an escalation of the war on glitter . Not only would it help to reduce the amount of micro plastics making their way from the washroom sink to the open ocean, but it'll save parents sanity too when they unpack children's backpacks and admire their school-made arts and crafts.

Who says environmentalism isn't a win-win proposition?