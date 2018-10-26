Strawlet is a reusable straw bracelet
I confess I kind of love this drinking straw you can wear.
When the email arrived in my inbox I thought, "What kind of Kickstarter gimmicky gizmo is it this time?" I get a lot of pitches sent to me every day. But then I watched the video and I have to admit, even skeptical ol' me can't find much not to like about this reusable straw bracelet.
Called the "nOcean Strawlet," the double-portmanteau brainstorm comes from a Canadian startup that describes the invention as a cross between a reusable straw and a Livestrong bracelet."By being a stylish bracelet, it sparks conversations about changing our ways," they note, "and half of all proceeds go towards charities that are riding the Ocean of garbage."
Even so, leery me had questions at first, and for each one there was an "Ohhh, I see."
How the heck do you clean it? "Each one comes with a cleaning spigot."
Why make more stuff for the landfill? "Made out of recycled materials - Our straws won't be creating any more waste on the planet but taking from it!"
Is it .. uhm ... ugly? Oh, I see one in rose gold! "... and there's also an optional bangle cover."
Will it fit my Amazonian wrist? "Fits all sizes - People have different shapes and sizes, and it's essential that our strawlets be able to be worn by everyone.
Is a reusable straw going to make a difference? "Although having a non-disposable straw helps to decrease plastic pollution, we know it isn't enough ... 50% of profits going to clean up the ocean."
So I don't know. I have weaned myself off of straws almost entirely, but I haven't weaned myself off of bracelets! And for people who require a straw, this might be a great option as straw bans become more prevalent. What do you think?
You can watch the pitch video below, and visit the project's Kickstarter page here.