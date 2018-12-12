The Ocean Cleanup array hits a snag. Some say 'I told you so...'

Apparently, the first array just isn't holding onto plastic long enough to allow boats to collect it.

When The Ocean Cleanup's first array cleared initial trials and headed out to the Great Pacific Garbage patch, many of us TreeHuggers celebrated.

And there's good reason why we are hungry for such a solution. After all, the dire state of plastic pollution in the world's oceans is such that marine life will be living with our detritus for millennia, even if we were to entirely cut off the flow of trash to the oceans tomorrow.

It brings me no joy to report that detractors now have at least one data point to bolster their argument—Fast Company reports that Array Number One is simply not holding onto plastic long enough to allow crews to go and pick it up. Here's how founder Bryan Slat explained the issue:

“The main principle behind the cleanup system is to have a difference in speed between the system and the plastic so that it goes faster than the plastic, and you can collect it,” says Boyan Slat, CEO and founder of The Ocean Cleanup, who first conceived of the device as a teenager and then raised money to make it a reality. “What we see now, however, is that the system is not moving fast enough. There’s multiple hypotheses for that.”

Predictably, the experts who have been skeptical of the idea have been speaking out about what they see as a colossal waste of resources:

Ocean Cleanup fail? System deployed to Great Pacific Garbage Patch not holding plastic https://t.co/jJ24Jysb2x Sometimes when all the experts tell you something won't work, it's because it won't work, not because they're jealous of your great idea. — Dr. David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) December 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Slat himself is arguing that the problem should be fixable—perhaps even out at sea—and that critics are missing the fact that most of the results from this initial test run were actually right on target:

Just a reminder for media (and critics) who enjoy writing that “The Ocean Cleanup doesn’t work”: most aspects of concept have been confirmed (wind vaning, intercepting plastic, wave following) - it’s just not moving fast enough yet. This is fixable. — Boyan Slat (@BoyanSlat) December 11, 2018

Exactly who turns out to be right will, of course, remain to be seen. For those wanting to dig into the arguments a little more, Science Magazine published a good summary with multiple voices—including the excellent folks at 5 Gyres whose work we have covered before and who view this particular project as somewhat of a red herring.

I, for one, would love to see this work. But I'm also aware that silver bullet solutions can be seductive, distracting, ineffectual and sometimes have unintended consequences. I do hope the naysayers are proved wrong.

But in the meantime, it might be best to go participate in a #2MinuteBeachClean and not wait for someone else to save us.