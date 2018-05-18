National Geographic launches long-term campaign on plastics

There can be little doubt that Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet II had a transformative impact on the debate around plastics in the UK. But, while popular, I'm not sure this 'national treasure' has the same clout abroad.

We're going to need other icons to step up and speak out.

Luckily, National Geographic is doing just that with the launch of its Plastic or Planet initiative. Featuring a long-term, multi-year commitment from the media group, and comprising of educational campaigns, a consumer pledge, research initiatives, as well as a corporate commitment to audit and then reduce single-use plastic dependency within the organization, it really does look like more than your average corporate responsibility initiative.

An early sign of change will be subscribers in U.S., U.K. and India will begin receiving their magazines wrapped in paper, not plastic, immediately. And all global subscribers will see the same by the end of 2019. I'm very excited to see this initiative roll out.

This isn't Nat Geo's first rodeo when it comes to plastics either: