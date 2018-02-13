Celebrate Valentine's Day by breaking up ... with plastic

It's time to end your toxic relationship with single-use plastic and find a new love for #CleanSeas!

Just in time for the glorious day of all things hearts and Cupid, the UN Environment #CleanSeas campaign has come out with a short film that takes a lighter look at the devastating mess of single-use plastic. With eight million tons of plastic finding its way into the oceans each year, breaking up never looked so good!









For more about the campaign and to take the #CleanSeas pledge, visit cleanseas.org; for tips and advice, see related stories below.