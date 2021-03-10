Plant-Based JUST Egg Is Now Available in Canada

Vegans in Canada are excited this week. JUST Egg, a plant-based egg substitute that has been popular in the United States for a while now, has finally launched in Canadian grocery stores. So far it's only the toaster-ready, folded version of JUST Egg, but that is still an exciting step forward.

A press release says that Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST Egg, which is now the fastest-growing egg brand in the United States. "By April, the product is expected to be stocked in more than 1,000 grocery stores and will be available to restaurants and other foodservice operators across the country." Its parent company Eat Just is also in the final stages of Canadian regulatory review for its pourable format.

JUST Egg's folded plant-based egg has launched in Canada. Eat Just

Company founder and CEO Josh Tetrick said, "Canadians have been asking us to bring JUST Egg north of the border since the day it launched in the US and we hope customers agree it was worth the wait. With millions of Canadians embracing plant-based proteins for healthier, more sustainable diets, there’s no better time to launch our folded product here. And as an added bonus, it’s made locally in Canada."

JUST Egg is made primarily from mung beans, a legume that has been cultivated for thousands of years around the world. It is free from cholesterol and has 13 grams of protein per serving – as much or more protein than many animal proteins. "It is Non-GMO Project verified, egg-free, dairy-free, has no artificial flavours and its ingredients use 98% less water, have a 93% smaller carbon footprint and use 86% less land than conventional animal sources." Overall, the company says it has sold more than 50 million eggs, all made from plants, as of September 2020.

When asked about packaging, a spokesperson for JUST Egg told Treehugger that the frozen, folded product comes individually wrapped in a plastic film inside a recycled cardboard box. As for the pourable egg, which will enter the Canadian market soon enough, it comes in a plastic container. This seems an unfortunate choice, especially considering that it's supposed to improve a food that comes naturally with zero waste (at least, it does when you reuse egg cartons or give them back to the farmer). JUST Egg says it's working on that:

"As a company committed to building a better food system, we're actively exploring more environmentally responsible packaging across our product lines, starting with a better bottling solution for our popular pourable JUST Egg format."

Eat Just was in the news recently for making the first lab-grown meat that's been approved for sale in Singapore, another one of its ambitious efforts to revolutionize the food industry.