5 Places To Get Recycled Mittens Like Bernie Sanders' How to get your hands a pair of upcycled sweater mittens

There are many memorable Inauguration Day outfits, but none warmed the internet quite like Senator Bernie Sanders' upcycled mittens, made from old sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled water bottles. Now, the original maker of those much-memed mittens has been totally overwhelmed by requests and cannot take any more for orders. Sanders' campaign team is also making the most of the moment, creating a sweatshirt featuring an image with the now-famous image—and selling them to benefit Meals on Wheels Vermont. If you were hoping to wear a pair of your own sustainable mitts, there are plenty of other options. First, consider getting crafty and making them yourself from an old sweater or sweatshirt. It's a fairly straightforward project that even beginning sewers can tackle. Perhaps you've got something in the back of your closet with a stain or holes that's looking for a new life? Or check out this list of charming small-scale producers who offer unique and handmade mittens with all the charm of the Vermont Senator's original pair. Etsy Mitten Heaven Buy on Etsy The name of this Etsy Shop, Mitten Heaven, says it all. Kristen Kowalski turns castoff clothes into cute mittens by hand in Flint, Michigan. Among the many Etsy shops we scoured, Mitten Heaven's offers sweater patterns that most closely resemble the ones worn by Bernie Sanders. She also offers many other adorable styles and patterns, often adorned with charming details like buttons and beads. Etsy Where Did All My Time Go? Buy on Etsy This Etsy Shop, called Where Did All My Times Go?, is based in Rochester, New York and sells all kinds of upcycled fabric items, including quilts and ornaments. The shop is run by several crafty ladies from the same family. Their mittens are made from 100 percent recycled materials, and are lined for extra warmth. The shop offers mittens sized for adults, teens and kids. For the tiniest hands, baby-sized mittens are also available. Etsy Baabaazuzu Buy on Etsy The Baabaazuzu Etsy shop offers both upcycled hats, fingerless gloves and mittens that will add color and warmth to any cold winter day. The mittens are color-coordinated rather than exact pairs, for a fun quilt-like effect. They're lined with fleece and handmade in Lake Leelanau, Michigan. Jack and Mary Designs Mittens Buy on Jackandmarydesigns.com Located in York, Maine, Jack and Mary Designs is another studio making the most of discarded sweaters. The team offers fleece-lined mittens in all sizes, and also sells driving mittens that combine recycled sweater fabric with a micro suede palm. You can even commission Jack and Mary Designs to turn your old sweaters into a pair of "Memory Mittens," for an extra personal touch. Etsy Old Wool New Buy on Etsy Old Wool New is an Esty shop based in Omaha, Nebraska. Maker Kim Vennerstrom recycles sweaters into fleece-lined mittens and other accessories. Her mittens come in all sizes, and some feature pretty appliqués, while others offer simple designs in classic sweater knits.