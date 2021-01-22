5 Places To Get Recycled Mittens Like Bernie Sanders'

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

There are many memorable Inauguration Day outfits, but none warmed the internet quite like Senator Bernie Sanders’ upcycled mittens, made from old sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled water bottles. Now, the original maker of those much-memed mittens has been totally overwhelmed by requests and cannot take any more for orders. Sanders’ campaign team is also making the most of the moment, creating a sweatshirt featuring an image with the now-famous image—and selling them to benefit Meals on Wheels Vermont.

If you were hoping to wear a pair of your own sustainable mitts, there are plenty of other options. First, consider getting crafty and making them yourself from an old sweater or sweatshirt. It's a fairly straightforward project that even beginning sewers can tackle. Perhaps you’ve got something in the back of your closet with a stain or holes that’s looking for a new life?

Or check out this list of charming small-scale producers who offer unique and handmade mittens with all the charm of the Vermont Senator’s original pair.