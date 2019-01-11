Insect-based dog food cuts canine carbon

And it's available now across the UK.

TreeHugger talks a lot about insects as a low-emissions source of meat, but for some of us there are undeniable if irrational cultural hangups with making the switch. (Not to mention the fact that more plant-based eating is just as viable and delicious an option.)

Pets, however, are another matter. According to some estimates, pets consume as much as 20% of a country's meat intake—making them a significant point of leverage for cutting back on industrial, factory-farmed meat. But how viable (or ethical) is to turn your dog into a vegetarian?

Pet food company Yora thinks grubs might be the answer. Specifically, they use a flour made from Hermetia Illucens larvae which are raised on a vegetarian diet of food waste. This flour is then blended with vegetables like potatoes and beets, and grains such as oats (selected for their lower carbon footprint, as well as their nutritional qualities), to create what Yora claims to be the only alternative to traditional meat and fish that actually meets the full nutritional needs of a dog.

Just launched in the UK, Yora is available online via a subscription, as well as at pet food shops in 150 locations across the country. Currently selling for £13.99 (US$18) for a 1.5kg (3.3lb) bag, it sounds to me like it's a little on the expensive side right now (I can find chicken-based food for £6.99 online). But just like plant-based "meats" becoming cheaper than the real thing, there's a good chance that as operations scale up, the inherent efficiencies of grub-based farming will allow foods like Yora to compete and even undercut factory-farmed beef, chicken and fish on price.