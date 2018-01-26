Become a professional Cat Cuddler in Ireland

A feline clinic in Dublin has published a full-time job listing for cat cuddlers.

Are you a crazy cat person who loves cats? Have you counted kittens before you go to sleep? Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

These are just some of the questions luring job applicants to try their luck in securing a cat lover’s dream job in Ireland: Professional cat cuddler at Dublin's Just Cats Veterinary Clinic.



The city’s only vet clinic exclusively for cats, the cattery is looking for someone “with gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”

Other job requirements include the need to “be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients.” Additionally, an ability to “understand different types of purring” the clinic notes, would be a distinct added advantage in nabbing the job.

To see more qualifications and to apply, head over to the clinic's careers page. And if the logistics prove challenging, you could always check with your local shelter to see if they have any cats in need of some volunteer cuddling!