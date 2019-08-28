26 human foods dogs shouldn't eat, and 24 they can

It's natural to want to share your food with your dog, but even some innocent-seeming foods can be toxic.

It seems like not that long ago the general rule of thumb was to not share human food with dogs. Nowadays, commercial pet food boasts human-grade ingredients and has names like Grammy's Pot Pie and Big Texas Steak Tips Dinner. One pet store near me even has a sprawling, stainless-steel open kitchen complete with chefs making fresh human-grade food for dogs.

While it may seem indulgent, wanting to feed our pets human food makes sense, especially amid the current zeitgeist of clean eating. However, whether we want to make their entire diet from scratch, or just want to share our people snacks with them, there are some human foods that we should definitely not give to dogs.

I have seen a lot of food no-no lists for dogs, but I like this one from CyberPet for its inclusion of human foods that can be fed to dogs; as well as the its easy visual nature.

All of that said, the advisability of feeding some of these foods to your dog may be up for debate. One vet points out to me that potatoes and garlic can definitely cause problems. He probably wouldn't feed spinach to dogs prone to calcium oxalate crystalluria; and liver can cause problems too. Meanwhile, fruit pits and corn on the cob should be off-limits.

The bottom line is this: If you want to share human food with your pet, use this as a guide for ideas – but check with your vet before actually giving the pup your dinner.

If your pet has ingested a potentially harmful food or substance, the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center is probably your best resource for animal poison-related emergencies – they can be reached 24 hours a day, 365 days a year: Call (888) 426-4435.

Via CyberPet