15 houseplants that won't poison pets

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
March 7, 2019
cat houseplants
Public Domain Stephanie Ho

Many houseplants are toxic for curious cats and dogs. These ones are all pet-friendly.

Houseplants do a house good. Not only do they look lovely, but the degree to which they promote health and wellness for a home's inhabitants is really quite remarkable. From increasing oxygen levels and helping deter illness to cleaning the air and promoting healing, they are silent workhouses giving their keepers a boost. (See more here: 5 health benefits of houseplants.)

Unfortunately, however, many houseplants can be toxic to pets – from mild irritation of the mouth to much grimmer (fatal) outcomes. The ASPCA has an epic database of plants that can be searched by pet and/or by the plant's toxic or non-toxic classification. It's a great tool to use when shopping for plants.

Since it can be a challenge to comb through all the toxic plants to find the pet-friendly gems, here are some to start with – favorites from the database that are all listed as non-toxic to cat and dogs.

1. African violet (Saintpaulia spp.)

African violetSonja McAllister/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

2. Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

Areca palm in a pot© Yongxi

3. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii)

Christmas cactusSean Benham/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

4. Creeping Charlie / Swedish ivy (Plectranthus australis)

Swedish ivyW.carter/CC BY 2.0

5. Haworthia (Haworthia species)

howathastephen boisvert/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

6. Parlor palm (Chamaedorea elegans)

parlor palmPluume321/CC BY 2.0

7. Polka dot plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya)

polka dot plantIP Singh/CC BY 2.0

8. Purple passion plant (Gynura aurantica)

purple velvet plantNC Cooperative Extension Horticulture/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

9. Rubber Plant (Peperomia obtusifolia)

Rubber plant used as a houseplant© Krittin Teerawittayaart

10. Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

spider plant© Isabel Sala Casteras

11. Staghorn fern (Platycerium bifurcatum)

Staghorn fernMokkie/CC BY 2.0

12. Tropical bromeliad (other cultivars)

bromeliadWikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0

13. Venus Fly Trap (Dionaea muscipula)

venus flytrap© Suwat wongkham

14. Watermelon peperomia (Peperomia argyreia)

watermelon peperomiaMokkie/CC BY 2.0

15. Wax plant (Hoya carnosa 'krinkle kurl')

hoya carnosa© David J. Stang

And of course, it's always a good idea to double check with your plant seller and/or veterinarian to be sure that your purchases will be kind to your pets. Visit the ASPCA for more images and info.

