15 houseplants that won't poison pets

Many houseplants are toxic for curious cats and dogs. These ones are all pet-friendly.

Houseplants do a house good. Not only do they look lovely, but the degree to which they promote health and wellness for a home's inhabitants is really quite remarkable. From increasing oxygen levels and helping deter illness to cleaning the air and promoting healing, they are silent workhouses giving their keepers a boost. (See more here: 5 health benefits of houseplants.)

Unfortunately, however, many houseplants can be toxic to pets – from mild irritation of the mouth to much grimmer (fatal) outcomes. The ASPCA has an epic database of plants that can be searched by pet and/or by the plant's toxic or non-toxic classification. It's a great tool to use when shopping for plants.

Since it can be a challenge to comb through all the toxic plants to find the pet-friendly gems, here are some to start with – favorites from the database that are all listed as

1. African violet (Saintpaulia spp.)

2. Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

3. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii)

4. Creeping Charlie / Swedish ivy (Plectranthus australis)

5. Haworthia (Haworthia species)

6. Parlor palm (Chamaedorea elegans)

7. Polka dot plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya)

8. Purple passion plant (Gynura aurantica)

9. Rubber Plant (Peperomia obtusifolia)

10. Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

11. Staghorn fern (Platycerium bifurcatum)

12. Tropical bromeliad (other cultivars)

13. Venus Fly Trap (Dionaea muscipula)

14. Watermelon peperomia (Peperomia argyreia)

15. Wax plant (Hoya carnosa 'krinkle kurl')

And of course, it's always a good idea to double check with your plant seller and/or veterinarian to be sure that your purchases will be kind to your pets. Visit the ASPCA for more images and info.